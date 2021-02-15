Thane, Feb 15 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Thane district of Maharashtra has gone up to 2,57,745 with the addition of 354 new cases of the viral infection,an official said on Monday.

Besides these new cases reported on Sunday, two more people also died of COVID-19, raising the toll in the district to 6,202, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in the district stands at 2.41 per cent, the official said.

So far, 2,48,227patients have recuperated from the infection, taking the recovery rate to 96.31 per cent.

As of now, there are 3,316 active COVID-19 cases in the district, the official said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 45,518,while the death toll has reached 1,201, an official from the district administration said.

