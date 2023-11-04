Raigad (Maharashtra) [India], November 4 (ANI): The National Disaster Response Force has recovered seven bodies from the premises of Blue Jet Healthcare Limited Company that was rocked by an explosion in the Mahad MIDC area of Raigad district on Friday.

The NDRF recovered three more bodies earlier this morning taking the death toll from four to seven.

The explosion, which occurred around 10:30 am on Friday resulted in a devastating blaze that engulfed the pharmaceutical company, said officials.

According to preliminary information, the explosion was caused by gas leakage, leading to a series of blasts due to chemicals stored on the site.

The exact cause of the explosion is yet to be determined and the company has not released any official statement regarding the mishap.

As per officials, some people are still feared to be trapped inside the building, raising fears of potential fatalities.

Upon receiving the news of the incident, local police and fire brigade swiftly responded to the emergency. Fire tenders were deployed to battle the blaze, which was eventually extinguished.

Police, fire brigade teams, and the NDRF are collaborating to locate the missing workers and assess the extent of the damage.

Further details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

