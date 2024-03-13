Thane (Maharashtra) [India], March 13 (ANI): Additional Tehsildar has issued an order for the demolition of an unauthorized dargah in the Uattan area of Bhayandar, Thane district. The decision comes in after a complaint filed by BJP leader Ravi Vyas, reads the notice of the tehsildar.

According to the notice, The Additional Tehsiladsr has ordered the notice to Abdul Kadar Kureshi, Dargah trustee on the demolition of the unauthorized shrine at Balla Shah Peer Dargah in the Uttan area of Bhayandar after going through the documents and complaint of Ravi Vyas.

The notice issued to the Dargah Trust instructs them to demolish the illegal construction by March 22, failing which the authorities will take action.

The dargah, constructed in the past few days, has been making headlines. BJP leader Ravi Vyas had demanded action from the government and administration regarding the unauthorized construction of this shrine, accusing it of posing a security threat due to its location on the seashore, potentially being misused as a landing point by anti-social elements or enemies of the country.

Complaint by Ravi Vyas had also claimed that the police and intelligence departments have also reported on this matter, which has been raised in the state legislative assembly.

Despite attempts by the Dargah Trust to legitimize the construction based on religious sentiments, the additional Tehsildar rejected the plea due to the lack of valid documents, says Ravi Vyas.

This case has already reached the court, and following the Additional Tehsildar's order, the Meera Bhayandar Municipal Corporation has expressed full cooperation.

Meanwhile, Ravi Vyas told ANI that "we are not against any particular religion but are serious about the security of the city and the drug addiction campaign." (ANI)

