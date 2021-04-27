Mumbai, Apr 27 (PTI) Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 66,358 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 895 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 44,10,085 and the toll to 66,179, the state health department said.

Mumbai recorded 3,999 new cases and 59 deaths, raising the overall tally to 6,35,483 and the toll to 12,920.

A total of 67,752 patients were discharged from hospitals in Maharashtra during the day, taking the number of recoveries to 36,69,548, a health official said.

Of the 895 fatalities, 392 occurred in the last 48 hours and 179 in the last week. While the rest 324 deaths had occurred in the period before the last week, these figures were added to the toll now, the official explained.

Maharashtra is now left with 6,72,434 active cases, the official said.

With 2,82,719 new tests, the number of samples examined so far in Maharashtra has gone up to 2,62,54,737, the official said.

Currently, 42,64,936 people are in the home quarantine, while 30,146 people are in the institutional quarantine in Maharashtra, the health department said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 83.21 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.5 per cent, the department said. The case positivity rate is 16.80 per cent.

The Mumbai division, including Mumbai city and satellite towns, recorded 10,031 fresh cases and 118 deaths, taking the caseload to 13,35,613 and the toll to 22,873, the official said.

After Mumbai city, Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation reported 18 deaths, followed by 15 in Raigad and 10 in Navi Mumbai, the official said.

The Nashik division reported 17,064 new cases including 3,598 in Nashik city. Nashik district reported 7,767 cases, followed by 1,980 in Ahmednagar district and 1,071 in Malegaon municipal corporation in Nashik district.

Out of 135 fresh deaths in the Nashik division, 33 occurred in Nashik city, 30 in Nashik district and Ahmednagar district and 17 in Ahmednagar city, the official said.

The Pune division saw 12,215 fresh infections, including 4,021 in Pune city, 3,129 in Pune district and 1,928 in neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad city.

Of 122 fatalities in the Pune division, 62 occurred in Pune city followed by 18 in Satara and 13 in Solapur city, he said.

The Kolhapur division added 3,316 new cases and 51 deaths, including 15 in Ratnagiri district, 13 in Sangli and 12 in Sindhudurg.

Aurangabad division reported 3,639 fresh infections and 187 fatalities of which 143 occurred in Aurangabad city, followed by 19 in Aurangabad district, he said.

The Latur division reported 4,442 cases along with 94 deaths, of which 32 occurred in Osmanabad district, 23 in Latur district, 16 in Nanded and10 in Beed district, the official said.

The caseload in the Akola division went up by 3,878 additions. Of the total 62 fatalities in this division, 27 occurred in Yavatmal district, 14 in Amaravati and 10 in Washim district.

The Nagpur division registered 11,773 fresh infections, including 4,513 in Nagpur city and 2,382 in Nagpur district. Bhandara, Wardha and Chandrapur city also reported 1,167, 777 and 1,425 new cases, respectively.

The Nagpur division reported 126 deaths of which 52 occurred in Nagpur city and 18 in Bhandara district. Wardha and Gadchiroli districts each reported 15 deaths, followed by 11 in Nagpur district, the official said.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures as follows: Total cases 44,10,085, new cases 66,358, deaths 66,179, recoveries 36,69,548, active cases 6,72,434, people tested so far 2,62,54,737.

