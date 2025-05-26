Nagpur (Maharashtra)[India], May 26 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday laid the foundation stone for Swasti Niwas, a residential facility for cancer patients and their families at the National Cancer Institute in Nagpur.

Addressing the gathering, Shah highlighted the Modi government's achievements in healthcare.

Also Read | UFO Crashed in Colombia? 'Mysterious' Floating Sphere, Found in Buga With No Welds or Seams, Baffles Scientists, Sparks Alien Invasion Debate (Watch Videos).

"Seven AIIMS were built from independence until 2014, and now 23 AIIMS have been approved. Congresspeople can say anything; this is their culture, and when I speak, they feel very bad. But today, I have come to tell them one thing. In 2013-14, the health budget of the last Congress government of Sardar Manmohan Singh was Rs 37,000 crore, and in 2025-26, Modi ji increased the health budget to Rs 1,35,000 crore and passed it in the Parliament," he said.

Shah further paid tribute to Abaji Thatte, who was named after the institute, for his humility and dedication.

Also Read | AI Adoption Growth: Indian HR Leaders Expect Adoption of Agentic AI To Grow by 383% by 2027, Will Reduce Human Oversight Due to Autonomous Task Execution, Says Report.

"I spent three days with Abaji Thatte--a man of immense sacrifice and dedication. Yet, despite his greatness, there was not even a trace of arrogance in his demeanour. Such humility and selflessness truly defined Abaji Thatte. It is in his name that this cancer institute is being run, and I believe it carries his spirit of service. I'm confident that this institution will receive the blessings of the people and the support of many dedicated individuals," he said.

The Union Home Minister highlighted India's high burden of oral and cervical cancer, noting significant progress in cancer treatment accessibility over the past 15 years.

"India sadly has the highest percentage of oral cancer cases in the world. One person dies every eight minutes in India due to cervical cancer. Not long ago, cancer was considered nearly incurable. But in the last fifteen years, several excellent cancer institutes have been established nationwide, making treatment more accessible and effective," he said.

He praised the institute's strategic location, which serves poor and middle-class families in Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra.

"I want to especially commend the choice of location for this institute--right in the heart of some of the poorest regions spanning Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra. During my visit today, I met several patients, most of whom belonged to the middle class, lower middle class, and poor families. This means that now, people can get long-term treatment for a serious illness like cancer by travelling just a short distance from their homes. That is a true service to the nation," he added.

Later, Shah will inaugurate a full-length statue and premises beautification work of former Chief Minister Late Vasantrao Naik in Anand Nagar, Nanded. This will be followed by the BJP Shankhnad grand public rally at Nava Mondha Ground, Nanded and the inauguration of the BJP Nanded city office in Shivajinagar, Nanded, this evening.

These events highlight developmental initiatives, public engagement, and homage to regional leaders. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)