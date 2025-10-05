Ahilyanagar (Maharashtra) [India], October 5 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered prayers at the Sai Baba temple at Shirdi in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar district on Sunday.

"Visited Sai Baba at Shirdi Sai Dham in Maharashtra and wished happiness and prosperity for everyone," Shah said in a post on X.

Later in the day, he inaugurated a sugar factory project in the district and unveiled life-size statues of cooperative leaders Padma Shri Vithalrao Vikhe Patil and Padma Bhushan Balasaheb Vikhe Patil.

The Union Minister was in the district to attend a series of events related to the cooperative sector.

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and other state ministers welcomed Shah when he arrived in Shirdi on Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Amit Shah advocated for the call to go 'Swadeshi', informing the public about the recent tax reliefs introduced by the Centre, including those in income tax and the Goods and Services Tax (GST). He suggested that adopting the Swadeshi culture would ensure the momentum of India's economy.

While addressing a gathering at the celebrations for Bastar Dussehra in Chhattisgarh's Jagdalpur, Shah said, "If the 140 crore population embraces the resolve of Swadeshi, no one can stop our India from becoming the world's top economic system. Prime Minister Modi has recently provided a huge relief by reducing GST rates. If we adopt the culture of Swadeshi, our country's economy will gain great momentum."

In Goa's Bambolim, Shah praised the Aatmnirbhar Bharat initiative, saying that it has given "impetus" to the country's economy while promoting 'Make in India' and encouraging people from across the world to manufacture in India.

He said that the Aatmanirbhar Bharat is also resolving the issue of unemployment.

"Aatmanirbhar (Bharat) is the biggest initiative, which has given impetus to our economy, promoting Make in India and for people from all over the world to do manufacturing in India (ease of business). This is also resolving the issue of unemployment. No income tax payable for income up to Rs 12 lakh under the new tax regime. When we came in 2014, the limit was 2.5 lakh. This has increased the purchasing power of women," Shah said while addressing a gathering at Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium. (ANI)

