Ferozepur, October 5: A shocking incident has come to light from Punjab, where a man allegedly tied his 17-year-old daughter's hands and pushed her into a canal. The alleged incident occurred on Tuesday, September 30, in Punjab's Ferozepur district. Cops said that the accused man doubted his daughter's character. They also found that the man used to beat his teenage daughter, too.

According to a report in PTI, the incident took place at around 8.40 PM on Tuesday when the accused man took his minor daughter on his bike to the feeder canal. Later, he tied his daughter's hands with a scarf and went on to push her into the water body. Police officials said that the accused even filmed the act on his mobile phone. Punjab Shocker: 14-Year-Old Boy Accidentally Shoots Self Dead While Playing With Loaded Pistol at His Home in Ferozepur.

SSP Bhupinder Singh said, "A team of divers is searching for the girl, but there is no trace of her till now." After the incident, the police arrested the accused father based on a complaint filed by a nephew of the girl. The accused man has been charged under the relevant provisions of law.

In a separate incident, the son of an ex-sarpanch, who was in his 40s, was allegedly shot dead by an assailant at a village in Barnala district on Saturday, October 4. Cops said that the attacker, who was identified, managed to flee. They also said that personal enmity could be the cause behind the crime. Jalandhar Shocker: 6-Month-Old Girl Strangled to Death by Her Maternal Grandparents in Punjab As Infant’s Mother Elopes With Lover.

It is reported that the victim, Sukhwinder Singh Calcutta, was sitting at a property dealer's shop near the bus stand in Sehna village when he was allegedly shot by the accused.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI).

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

