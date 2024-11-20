Mumbai, November 20: Polling for 288-seat Maharashtra assembly elections concluded on Wednesday, with an approximate voter turnout of 58.22 per cent recorded till 5.00 pm. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the highest turnout was seen in Gadchiroli district at 69.63 per cent, while Mumbai city recorded the lowest at 49.07 per cent. Thane recorded 49.76 per cent.

As per the data of the ECI, Mumbai Suburban recorded a voter turnout of 51.76 per cent, Nagpur 56.06 per cent, Aurangabad 60.83 per cent, Pune 54.09 per cent, Nashik 59.85 per cent, Satara 64.16 per cent, Dhule 59.75 per cent, Palghar 59.31 per cent, Ratnagiri 60.35 per cent, Nanded 55.88 per cent and Latur 61.43 per cent. The voter turnout for the Nanded Parliamentary constituency in Maharashtra was recorded at 53.78 per cent till 5 pm. Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: Voting for 81-Member Assembly Concludes With 67.59% Turnout in Final Phase.

As by-polls are also underway on several seats, Kedarnath in Uttarakhand recorded a turnout of 56.78 per cent while Palakkad in Kerala recorded a 62.25 per cent turnout till 5 pm. As of 5 pm, in Uttar Pradesh by-polls, Meerapur recorded a voter turnout of 57.02 per cent, Majhwan 50.41 per cent, Khair 46.35 per cent, Phulpur 43.43 per cent, Kundarki 57.32 per cent, Karhal 53.92 per cent, Katehari 56.69 per cent, Ghaziabad 33.30 per cent and Sishmau 40.29 per cent. Aaj Tak Exit Poll Results for Maharashtra Live Streaming: Watch Exit Polls Predictions for 2024 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Election Result.

The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance comprises BJP, Shiv Sena, and the Nationalist Congress Party, while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) includes Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar). Voting began at 7 am on Wednesday for the single phase of 288 seats of the Maharashtra assembly elections and the second phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections, covering the remaining 38 seats. The results for all the seats in Maharashtra and Jharkhand and by-poll sets will be announced on November 23.

