The Maharashtra exit poll results will be live streamed today on Aaj Tak after the voting ends. Aaj Tak will also hold live streaming of the Maharashtra exit poll results on Youtube . In the Maharashtra assembly elections 2024, the ruling MahaYuti alliance comprising of BJP, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP is vying to retain power and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) combining of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) is hoping for a strong comeback. Smaller parties, including the BSP and AIMIM, have also joined the fray, with BSP fielding 237 candidates and AIMIM 17. The Aaj Tak exit poll results for Maharashtra will predict the possible outcomes ahead of the final results, scheduled on November 23. Scroll down to watch the Maharashtra exit poll results live streaming on Aaj Tak and know seat-wise predictions. Can EVMs Be Hacked or Tampered With? EC Rules Out Any Scope of EVM Tampering, Calls for Introspection by Exit Poll Agencies To Avoid ‘Distorted Expectations’.

Maharashtra Exit Poll Results 2024 Live Streaming on Aaj Tak

