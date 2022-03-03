Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 3 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party's Maharashtra unit will hold a key meeting on Thursday evening to devise a strategy on the ongoing budget session of the state Assembly and the conduct of the Maha Vikas Aghadi representatives over Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's alleged remarks against Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and social reformer Savitribai Phule in an event, following which the governor abandoned his inaugural speech mid-way and left the House.

The Budget session in the Maharashtra Assembly began today.

Also Read | Gujarat: Police Seizes Drugs, Liquor Worth Over Rs 600 Crore in Two Years.

Earlier in the day, Bhagat Singh Koshyari walked off the Assembly without delivering his address on the first day of the new session of the Assembly. The MVA MLAs were protesting against the Governor over his alleged remarks on the Maratha king, following which Koshyari tabled his speech and left the House.

The BJP, in today's meeting, will also discuss the party's strategy to corner the state government over the rising demand for the resignation of Minister Nawab Malik who was arrested for an alleged money laundering case in connection with links with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

Also Read | Ashneer Grover Tells BharatPe Board To Do Its Actual Job and Stop Vilifying Him.

The BJP will hold the meeting at around 7.30 pm today at former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis' official residence Sagar Bungalow.

All BJP Legiators, MLAs, and MLCs will take part in the meeting.

The budget session of the Maharashtra Assembly commenced on March 3 and will culminate on March 25. Meanwhile, the budget for 202-23 will be presented in the Assembly on March 11. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)