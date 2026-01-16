Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 16 (ANI): The recently concluded Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) recorded a voter turnout of 52.94 per cent, according to the data released by the State Election Commissioner (SEC) on Friday. The elections for India's richest municipal corporations, which concluded on Thursday, were marred with allegations by the Shiv Sena (UBT)- MNS alliance, and subsequently refuted by the SEC.

The elections, which were conducted after a gap of eight years, marked a significant civic exercise for Mumbai. The previous BMC elections were held in 2017, while the term of the last elected mayor, Kishori Pednekar, ended in March 2022. With the completion of the polls, Mumbai is set to get a new mayor after nearly four years.

According to the data released, the highest turnout was recorded in Ward 114, at around 65.53 per cent, whereas the lowest turnout was recorded in Ward 227, at 20.88 per cent.

Out of the total 1,03,44,315 voters in the electoral roll, a total of 54,76,043 exercised their right to vote. In total numbers of voters, around 3.7 lakh men exercised their franchise compared to women. A total of 29,23,433 men voted across the 277 wards, 25,52,359 women, and 251 transgender electors also cast their votes.

However, male voters outnumber female voters by 6.9 lakh. According to the percentages, around 52.2 per cent of men voted, while 52.8 per cent of women voters cast their votes.

The exit polls have predicted a victory for the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance, with the Thackeray brothers finishing second and Congress and its allies failing to put up a strong show.

According to Axis My India's predictions, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is poised to win 131-151 seats; the Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS-NCP (SP) alliance 58-68 seats; the Congress-VBA-RSP alliance 12-16 seats; and others 6-12 seats.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls were held for 227 seats, and a party or alliance needs 114 seats for a simple majority.

The Axis My India also made vote-share predictions, projecting a 42% vote share for the Mahayuti allies (BJP 28%, Shiv Sena 14%). It predicted Shiv Sena (UBT) getting 24 per cent votes, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) 7 per cent and NCP (SP) one per cent. The three parties fought the polls as allies.

The Congress has tied up with Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) and Rashtriya Samaj Paksh (RSP) for the civic polls.

According to DV Research, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is poised to win 107-122 seats; the Thackeray brothers' alliance 68-83 seats; the Congress-led alliance 18-25 seats; and others 8-15 seats.

In the capital city, Mumbai, voting took place in 227 wards, with approximately 1,700 candidates in the fray.

According to the Janmat exit poll, the BJP and Shiv Sena are poised to win 138 seats; the Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS-NCP (SP) alliance 62 seats; the Congress-led alliance 20 seats; and others 7 seats. The poll has predicted a margin of error of plus or minus five seats.

The undivided Shiv Sena was a strong force in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. It won 84 seats in the last polls held in 2007, and the BJP won 82 seats. However, the party split in 2022, causing Eknath Shinde, the now deputy chief minister, to break away from the party.

The Bharatiya Janata Party contested the BMC elections in alliance with Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. With a coordinated campaign and the BJP's mammoth election backroom machinery behind the Mahayuti, the election was also being perceived as a vote for Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' mega development pitch.

However, giving them a contest, the estranged cousins Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray allied for the polls, running on a plank of protecting Marathi identity.

The counting of votes for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections will begin today at 10.00 am across 23 designated counting centres in Mumbai. (ANI)

