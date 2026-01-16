Mumbai, January 16: Following a high-stakes polling day on Thursday, January 15, the focus in Maharashtra now shifts to the counting of votes for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and 28 other municipal bodies. Counting for the BMC election result 2026 is scheduled to commence at 10:00 AM today, January 16. With 227 seats in the BMC at stake and a majority mark of 114 required, digital platforms and news networks are preparing for a day of intensive coverage to track the fate of nearly 1,700 candidates in the country's richest civic body. ABP News, Aaj Tak, India Today, Zee 24 Taas and other channels are hosting live streaming for the BMC election result 2026. Watch live coverage and ward-wise results in Mumbai below.
The Counting Process
The counting of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will take place at 23 locations across Mumbai. Due to the high number of candidates, counting will be managed by approximately 23 senior officials, with each officer overseeing around ten wards. However, to maintain accuracy, only two wards will be processed simultaneously at many centers, which may lead to final results stretching into the late evening. All About Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections 2026.
High-Stakes Political Battle
This election marks a critical juncture for Maharashtra's politics, as it is the first BMC poll since the 2022 split within the Shiv Sena. The contest features a fierce rivalry between the Mahayuti alliance (comprising the BJP, Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar’s NCP) and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) (including Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena UBT, Sharad Pawar’s NCP, and the Congress).
