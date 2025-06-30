Nagpur (Maharashtra), June 30 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said the three new criminal laws brought in by the Centre are not merely a change in names but a step towards the "Indianisation" of the criminal justice system.

Fadnavis made the remarks while attending the inauguration ceremony of the Administrative Building and Central Library Building of Maharashtra National Law University (MNLU) in Nagpur. The event was also attended by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and other dignitaries.

Also Read | 'Misrepresented': Indian Mission in Indonesia Clarifies Defence Attache's Remarks on 'Loss of Rafale Aircraft' During Operation Sindoor.

"We have made three new laws in our criminal justice system. The IPC of 1860 has been renamed as the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the CrPC has been renamed as the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and the Indian Evidence Act is now known as the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam. This is not just a change in the nomenclature, but we have also done the Indianisation of these laws," Fadnavis said.

He further said, "On one side, it's our Constitution, which is the greatest in the world, and the Constitution, which has evolved by many decisions of the Courts, is our fundamental value. Along with this, we must adapt ourselves to counter the evolving challenges."

Also Read | Europe Swelters as Early Summer Heat Breaks Records.

The new criminal laws, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, came into force across India on July 1, 2024, and are aimed at improving transparency, speeding up trials, and addressing modern legal challenges.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government on Sunday withdrew two controversial resolutions related to the implementation of the three-language policy in schools, following criticism from opposition parties.

The resolutions, passed on April 16 and June 17, had made Hindi a compulsory third language in Marathi and English-medium schools, triggering backlash over concerns of linguistic imposition.

Clarifying the state's stance, CM Fadnavis announced the formation of a committee to examine the implementation of the three-language formula. The committee will be headed by Dr Narendra Jadhav, a former Rajya Sabha MP and economist.

"A committee under Dr Narendra Jadhav will be formed to discuss the implementation of the three-language formula in the state... Until the committee submits its report, both government resolutions (of April 16 and June 17) have been cancelled by the government," Fadnavis said.

The CM's statements sought to allay concerns after the opposition accused the government of pushing Hindi at the expense of regional languages.

The inauguration at MNLU comes amid ongoing discussions about education, language policy, and legal reform in Maharashtra and across the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)