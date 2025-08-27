Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 27 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday virtually flagged off the extended Hazur Sahib Nanded - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Vande Bharat Express.

Earlier on Monday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis flagged off the Ganpati Special train from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Sawantwadi in Konkan.

Fadnavis said that 367 special trains and 550 buses will operate to help residents travel to their hometowns in Konkan, with support from Prime Minister Modi and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav.

Speaking to the reporters, Devendra Fadnavis said, "Konkan residents living in Mumbai go to their hometowns to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi... With the blessings of Prime Minister Modi and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, 367 special trains will be run for Konkan this year. BJP has sponsored many trains... 550 buses will also be run especially for Konkan..."

Indian Railways has announced 380 Ganpati Special train trips for 2025, the highest ever, ensuring smooth and comfortable travel for devotees and passengers during the festive season.

In 2023, a total of 305 Ganpati Special train trips were operated, while in 2024, the number increased to 358.

Central Railway will operate the highest number of 296 services, addressing the heavy festive travel demand in Maharashtra and the Konkan region. Western Railway will operate 56 Ganpati Special trips, Konkan Railway (KRCL) 6 trips, and South Western Railway 22 trips.

The halts of Ganpati Special trains serving over Konkan Railway have been planned at Kolad, Indapur, Mangaon, Goregaon Road, Veer, Sape Warmne, Karanjadi, Vinhere, Diwankhavati, Kalambani Budruk, Khed, Anjani, Chiplun, Kamathe, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Zarap, Sawantwadi Road, Madure, Thivim, Karmali, Madgaon Jn, Karwar, Gokama Road, Kumta, Murdeshwar, Mookambika Road, Kundapura, Udupi, Mulki and Surathkal.

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Ganpati Puja, will be celebrated from August 27 to September 6. To meet the anticipated festive rush, Ganpati Special trains have been running from 11th August 2025, with services being progressively increased as the festival approaches. (ANI)

