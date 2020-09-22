Bhiwandi (Maharashtra) [India], September 22 (ANI): The death toll in the Bhiwandi building collapse in Maharastra has risen to 20, the Thane Municipal Corporation informed on Tuesday.

"As of 8 am today morning, the death toll in the Bhiwandi building collapse stands at 20," they said.

Also Read | MPs’ Overnight Protest: Two Fans to Beat Humid Weather, Home-Cooked Food And Tea; Here’s How Suspended Rajya Sabha MPs Including Sanjay Singh, Derek O’ Brien Spent Night at Parliament Lawn.

The three-storey building collapsed around 3:40 am on Monday in the Patel compound area in Maharashtra's Thane district.

Soon after the incident, the NDRF, fire brigade and police teams reached the spot and started carrying out rescue operations.

Also Read | Delhi Riots 2020: Five Accused Received Rs 1.61 Crore to Manage Protests, Reveals Delhi Police’s Chargesheet.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have condoled the loss of lives in the incident. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)