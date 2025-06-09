Raigad (Maharashtra) [India], June 9 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday visited Raigad Fort to attend the 352nd anniversary celebrations of the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Regarding the 352nd anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's coronation, the Raigad Superintendent of Police (SP) Aanchal Dalal said that 800 police personnel have been deployed for the Rajyabhishek celebrations. Traffic diversions have been put in place, and a shuttle bus service has also been started.

Speaking to ANI, Aanchal Dalal said, "A police force of 800 has been deployed here for the 352nd Shiv Rajyabhishek celebrations. We have made traffic diversions, and a shuttle bus service has also been started. We are ensuring zero inconvenience for all those who come here..."

The celebrations are also being held across the state, including in Nagpur, where various cultural events have been organised to mark the occasion.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis flagged off the Bharat Gaurav Special Tourist Train for the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj circuit from Mumbai, coinciding with the celebrations of Shiv Rajyabhishek Day.

Maharashtra Chief Minister greeted the people on Shiv Rajya Abhishek day, marking the 351st anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's coronation. Fadnavis also launched the Bharat Gaurav Yatra Train, a special tourist train that will take passengers to prominent places related to Shivaji Maharaj's life over the next six days.

Speaking on the occasion, Fadnavis told reporters, "My greetings to everyone for the Shiv Rajya Abhishek day. 351 years ago, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj established Hindavi Swaraj. The Bharat Gaurav Yatra Train for the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj circuit, which started today, will take the passengers to all the prominent places related to Shivaji Maharaj in the next five days."

According to Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the six-day itinerary will commence its journey from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on Day 1 for Mangaon Railway station on the Konkan Railway network, the closest railway link to Raigad fort. (ANI)

