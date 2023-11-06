Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6 (ANI): Former Maharashtra minister and NCP member of the legislative council, Eknath Khadse suffered a heart attack, said party leader and MP Supriya Sule on Sunday.

Sule further said that Khadse is undergoing treatment.

In a post on X, Sule said she is in touch with Rohini Khadse, daughter of Eknath Khadse.

"NCP leader Eknathji Khadse (@EknathGKhadse) has been admitted to the hospital due to a heart attack. I have spoken to his daughter Rohinitai Khadse (@Rohini_khadse). Also inquired about Khadse Saheb's health. Khadse Saheb is undergoing treatment and it is believed that he will recover soon and return home safely. I pray to God that he gets well soon," Sule said in a post in Marathi.

In a post earlier in the day, Rohini Khadse said her father was admitted to a hospital in Jalgaon as he was not feeling well for the past two days.

"He is being moved to a hospital in Mumbai to exercise caution, and his condition is stable. No reason to worry," she added.

Khadse was a senior Maharashtra BJP leader who quit the party to join the NCP in 2020. (ANI)

