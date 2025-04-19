Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], April 19 (ANI): A fire broke out at the Bhandewadi dumping yard in Nagpur on Friday.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot and are currently trying to douse the flames.

Also Read | Why Raj Thackeray Left Shiv Sena to Form MNS in 2005? As Thackeray Cousins Hint at Possible Reunion Over ‘Hindi Imposition’ Row, Let’s Look Back at What Caused Fallout Between Family 2 Decades Ago.

Further details are awaited.

On April 12, five people were killed after a fire broke out in an aluminium foil manufacturing unit in Umred MIDC in the Nagpur district.

Also Read | 'Maharashtra Much Bigger Than Our Fights': Estranged Cousins Uddhav and Raj Thackeray Hint at Reunion, Set Aside Differences To Safeguard Maha Interests and Marathi Language.

On April 9, a fire broke out near railway tracks at Mumbra railway station in Maharashtra's Thane district. The fire was quickly brought under control with no reported injuries. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)