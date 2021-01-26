Palghar, Jan 26 (PTI) At least four cars were damaged on Tuesday after one of them was hit by a trailer truck on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said.

Fortunately, nobody was injured in the incident which occurred around 6 AM, a Manor police station official said.

He said the trailer truck first rammed an SUV from behind near a bridge, causing it to hit three other cars moving ahead of it in the same lane.

A case is being registered against the driver of the trailer truck, he added.

