Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 5 (ANI): At least four people were injured in a group clash in Gajrajnagar area of Ahmednagar district on Tuesday and 10 people have been arrested so far, police said.

The accused also pelted stones. "A couple of vehicles were damaged in Tuesday's clashes," police said.

Also Read | Elon Musk Loses Title of World’s Richest Person After His Net Worth Declines, Bernard Arnault Tops Forbes’ World's Billionaire’s List 2023.

"Four people suffered injuries in the incident. Ten people have been arrested, " Rakesh Ola, Superintendent of Police (SP), Ahmednagar said.

"Clashes broke out in the Gajrajnagar area but the police handled it and the situation is under control and peaceful," SP Ola added.

Also Read | Maharashtra Government Decides To Consider Unseasonal Rain a Natural Calamity to To Provide Relief to Affected Farmers.

Police said a first information report will be registered after the complaint is filed by the injured people.

"Rumours are being spread. I appeal to people not to believe in rumours," he added.

Further probe is underway, police said. (ANI).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)