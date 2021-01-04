Pune, Jan 4 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Monday approved nine new police stations in Pune in a meeting chaired by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and attended by state home minister Anil Deshmukh, officials said here.

The nine new police stations will come up at Wagholi, Urali Kanchan, Baner, Kalepadal, Kharadi, Fursungi, Mhalunge, Ravet and Shirgaon.

"The decision to bifurcate police stations and create new ones has been taken in view of the expanding limits of the Pune city after the inclusion of new villages in the civic body limits, increasing urbanization and to keep the law and order situation under control," said a statement issued by district administration.

