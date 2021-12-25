Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 24 (ANI): Maharashtra government gave a six-month extension to the Judicial Commission inquiring into the Bhima Koregaon violence matter on Friday.

Its tenure is now up to June 30, 2022, as per Advocate Ashish Satpute, the lawyer for the Bhima Koregaon Judicial Commission.

On January 1, 2018, violence had erupted during the 200th-anniversary celebrations of the Bhima-Koregaon battle. One person had lost his life while several others were injured in the incident.

The police had filed 58 cases against 162 people in the matter. (ANI)

