Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 26 (ANI): Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday welcomed the Centre's decision on precautionary doses of COVID-19 vaccine for people of more than 60 years of age, frontline staff, doctors, and vaccines for children in the 15-18 age group.

Speaking to ANI, Rajesh Tope said, "We welcome the Central government's decision on boosters for over 60 years of age, frontline staff, and COVID-19 vaccines for 15 to 18 years. Booster dose amid Omicron scare is need of the hour."

"PM Modi has fulfilled the demand of booster dose and COVID vaccines for children. We demanded that children should be vaccinated for keeping them safe as schools are reopening," he said.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced three major decisions in the fight against the disease including the start of vaccination for children in the 15-18 age group from coming January 3.

He also announced that the healthcare and frontline workers will be given a 'precaution dose' from January 10 next year.

He said that senior citizens facing co-morbidities will have the option to go for a "precaution dose" of COVID-19 on the advice of their doctors. (ANI)

