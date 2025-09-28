Thane (Maharashtra) [India], September 28 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall on Monday.

Thane district Collector Shrikrishna Panchal said that relocation plans are in place for 42 riverside villages in the district.

"From yesterday evening, there was an orange and red alert in the district. Heavy rain occurred in Thane district and neighbouring districts last night, with several places receiving over 100 mm of rain. Today, a meeting was held with all the officials. As water is being released from dams, relocation plans are in place for 42 riverside villages if needed, and alternative arrangements are being made for affected areas," Panchal told reporters.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said officials are on alert and ready to manage heavy rainfall following the ongoing flood situation in several districts.

Speaking to reporters, Shinde said, "All officials are on alert. We are prepared to handle heavy rainfall whenever it happens. Arrangements are in place, from boats to pumping equipment. Many buildings in Thane and Ulhasnagar have been affected by the rain, and people will be shifted if necessary. Wherever there is a chance of water accumulation, people will be relocated. Officials are working as a team, and people will be provided relief."

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held a detailed review of the flood situation in Jalna and Latur districts, directing the administration to intensify relief and rescue operations while ensuring the safety of citizens amid continuing heavy rainfall in the Marathwada region, the Chief Minister's office said in a statement.

Earlier, the IMD had warned of increased rainfall intensity in many districts of Maharashtra between September 27 and September 30. According to the state government, widespread and heavy rainfall is expected in the Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada regions. The State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) has advised citizens to remain alert due to the possibility of urban flooding in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg.

The SEOC has issued instructions to all district administrations regarding possible heavy rainfall. There is a possibility of small and large landslides in the ghat area. There may also be a risk of flash floods. Instructions have also been issued to monitor the flow of rivers and take necessary action continuously.

The Maharashtra government has ordered the district administration to keep control rooms operational 24/7 in the districts. The Maharashtra government said that water-lifting pumps should be deployed in urban, low-lying areas. Similarly, necessary action should be taken to monitor low-lying areas.

Necessary measures should be taken regarding CSSR for dangerous and old buildings. Repair teams, chain saws and feeder protection units should be deployed for electricity and road infrastructure. Water storage and discharge in medium dams in the Konkan and upper valley should be regularly reviewed.

Disaster advance warnings should be disseminated through SMS, social media and local media in connection with possible heavy rainfall. The State Emergency Operations Centre has issued instructions, advising citizens to remain alert. (ANI)

