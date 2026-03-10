Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 10 (ANI): Antop Hill police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against Fuzail Ahmed Khan, 34 yrs, after a medical student, Stuti Sonawane, 24 yrs, allegedly died by suicide at her residence in Wadala East, leaving behind a 6-page suicide note. The case has been registered based on a complaint filed by the deceased victim's father.

According to the FIR, the deceased has been identified as Stuti Sonawane, a dental graduate pursuing her master's at a Navi Mumbai college, a resident of a housing society in Antop Hill Wadala East. Her father is a retired government employee; he approached the police after the incident.

The accused has been identified as Fuzail Md. Khan, a resident of Worli. Police have booked him under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for allegedly abetting Stuti to take the extreme step.

According to the complaint filed by her father, on the evening of March 8, Stuti went to her room around 7 pm. Later, family members had dinner and assumed she was resting. The next morning, around 10 am on March 9, the family tried to wake her, but she did not respond. When the door was forced open, she was found hanging from the ceiling using a scarf.

She was immediately taken to Sion Hospital, where doctors declared her dead before admission at around 11:18 am.

During the investigation, police recovered a six-page suicide note written in English from the room. In the note, the deceased described her relationship with Fuzail that how they met through a dating app and alleged that he had insulted her and made derogatory remarks about her character. The note indicates that the alleged humiliation and mental distress pushed her to take the extreme step.

Based on the contents of the note and the father's complaint, the police registered an FIR against the accused on March 9, and the accused was arrested and produced before the court, which sent him to police custody for one day.

Antop Hill police said further investigation is underway, and statements of people connected to the case are being recorded. (ANI)

