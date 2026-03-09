Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India] March 9, (ANI): Maharashtra Minister Pankaj Rajesh Bhoyar commented on a motion seeking the removal of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Bhoyar stated that "The Prime Minister has said that Om Birla is a very good Speaker," highlighting the confidence placed in Birla's abilities to effectively manage the proceedings of the House.

Bhoyar elaborated on Birla's skills in fostering a balanced environment in the Lok Sabha, noting, "We have seen that he runs the House very well." Bhoyar expressed that the Speaker has successfully ensured that leaders from all parties are granted the necessary opportunity to speak.

Bhoyar further suggested that the motion for removal was motivated by the opposition's inability to accept Birla's effective leadership and fair handling of parliamentary discussions.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant has asserted that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla cannot rise above the Constitution. Discussing the opposition's move to bring a no-confidence motion against him, Sawant stated that the motion of no-confidence is directed against the alleged misuse of power by the Speaker.

"... Personally, Om Birla can be respected, and his powers can be understood, but he cannot rise above the constitution. This motion is directed against such misuse of power..." Sawant told ANI.

These remarks were made following the formal submission of a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, which has been signed by 118 MPs. Congress members Mohammad Jawed, Kodikunnil Suresh, and Mallu Ravi accused the Speaker of partisan conduct and levelling "unwarranted allegations" against women MPs from the Opposition parties.

They further pointed out that while opposition MPs have been suspended by Birla for the entire parliament session for raising issues concerning the public, the ruling party members have not been rebuked for making "derogatory" remarks against former Prime Ministers.

The Congress MPs also accused Birla of "openly espousing the version of the ruling party on all controversial matters," stating that such conduct constitutes a danger to the proper functioning of the Lok Sabha.

The first part of the Budget session, which began on January 28 with the President's address to a joint sitting of the two Houses, concluded on February 13, marked by political debates over the India-US interim trade deal and the memoir of former Army Chief MM Naravane, whose publishing status remained a matter of controversy even outside the Parliament.

The recess allowed Standing Committees to examine the Demands for Grants of various ministries and departments.

Meanwhile, the second phase of the budget session will commence on March 9, where three Congress MPs are scheduled to move a resolution demanding the removal of Speaker Om Birla over accusations of disallowing Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders from speaking in the House. (ANI)

