Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 1 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday criticised the Union Budget 2026, alleging that the state, despite being the largest contributor to the Union government's revenue, has been largely overlooked in key allocations and development initiatives.

In a post shared on X, Thackeray highlighted several shortcomings in the budget, questioning its clarity, scope, and impact.

"Yes it's a Union Budget, and we're supposed to be speaking of the entire nation. But the nation is made up of states, and in the last decade, the bjp has changed the rules. Maharashtra, the largest contributor to the union govt's treasury, is not even an afterthought. Be it GDP, GST, Income Tax, we're the largest contributors.. and proportionally most ignored!" he wrote.

He questioned the specifics of the proposed Mumbai-Pune High-Speed Railway project, asking whether it refers to a bullet train, Vande Bharat, or merely increased speeds for existing services, and sought clarity on timelines and funding.

"About the Mumbai- Pune High Speed Railway, does it mean a bullet train? Vande Bharat? An increase in speed for the current ones? What's the timeline? Fully funded by GoI or does it have GoM contribution?" he asked.

Thackeray also criticised urbanisation plans under the budget, saying, "To speak about urbanisation with approximately 5000 crores after wrapping up a failed Smart City program (over a decade), with no clarity, is a big joke! It will be about identifying City Economic Regions in tier 2 and 3 cities... beyond which, everything is vague!"

He further expressed concern over climate action measures, saying the government remains "clueless and visionless" on addressing climate-related vulnerabilities affecting rural, urban, industrial, and agricultural sectors.

"There is no real backing to climate action for a country that is so vulnerable to climate change-related trouble- be it for our rural or urban areas... for economy, industry and agriculture alike. The Government is clueless and vision-less on Climate Action," he wrote.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader further called for the establishment of International Financial Services Centres in major cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and Delhi to ensure truly national growth.

"If this was to be a budget for all of India truly, one of the demands that I've constantly made could have still been accepted- an International Financial Services Centre for Mumbai... and may be also for Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi... Growth would be truly national, and natural, unlike the failed GIFT. But then, thinking beyond elections would be truly a gift for India!" the post concluded.

Earlier today, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2026-27 in Lok Sabha, her ninth consecutive Union Budget.

Asserting that the Union Budget 2026-27 is driven by "Yuvashakti" and based on "three kartavyas," Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday proposed seven high-speed rail corridors, new dedicated freight corridors, and the operationalisation of 20 national waterways over the next five years as part of the Union Budget.

The Union Budget has outlined a major push for environmentally sustainable passenger transport, proposing the development of seven high-speed rail corridors across key urban and economic centres. These corridors will act as growth connectors, cutting travel time, reducing emissions, and supporting regional development.

The proposed routes include Mumbai-Pune, Pune-Hyderabad, Hyderabad-Bengaluru, Hyderabad-Chennai, Chennai-Bengaluru, Delhi-Varanasi, and Varanasi-Siliguri. Together, they will link India's financial hubs, technology centres, manufacturing clusters, and emerging cities through faster, cleaner mobility. (ANI)

