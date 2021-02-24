Gadchiroli, Feb 24 (PTI) A Naxal camp was destroyed and an attempt to trigger a blast was foiled by police in eastern Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, an official release said on Wednesday.

On a tip-off, a police team conducted a combing operation in the Kokoti jungle on Tuesday morning and came across a Naxal camp, the release said.

While the rebels had already fled, the police spotted two electric wires running across, and suspected that they were part of an explosive device.

A bomb disposal squad found 10 kg of explosive material buried in the ground. It was disposed of safely, the release said.

`Prabhakar', `commander' of the company 4 of the naxals, was suspected to be behind the planned ambush, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)