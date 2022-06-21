One of the neighbours of the family who died of suicide in Maharashtra's Sangli (Photo/ANI)

Sangli (Maharashtra) [India], June 21 (ANI): The people of Sangli village in Maharashtra suspect superstition as a probable reason behind the overnight death of nine members of a family.

"Although the family was educated, they were involved in superstitious activities and were over religious...recently their son Shubham had brought a bunch of Coconut which looked suspicious. When I asked about it, he said that soon all of their problems were about to be solved," said a neighbour of the family of nine members who died on Monday in a house at Mhaisal in the Sangli district.

The neighbours said that the family did not have any envious or bad relations with anybody, but rather had friendly and joyous relations with all.

"They had good relations with me and everyone. I have not seen them stressed for any reason for the past two to three months, their routine remained normal till last night...We are not able to figure out the reason for their suicide," said Pasha, their neighbour told ANI.

"I know they had a loan to repay but I don't think it could be a reason for the suicide," he added.

However, the villagers are hopeful that the police will get to know the reason behind the incident soon.

On Monday, the police had booked 25 people in connection with the case and arrested 13 people.

First Information Report (FIR) under section 306 (abetment to suicide) of PIC has been registered against 25 Persons and nine persons were detained, the Maharashtra Police said.

On receiving the information, the entire team of police reached the spot and began the investigation.

Further details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

