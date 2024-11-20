Mumbai, Nov 20 (PTI) A 113-year-old woman and a 103-year-old wheelchair-bound freedom fighter voted in the Maharashtra assembly elections in Mumbai on Wednesday, showcasing their commitment to the democratic process in the metropolis ill-famous for voter apathy.

Several octogenarians exercised their franchise in various assembly segments in Mumbai since 7 AM, thanks to facilities such as wheelchairs, wheelchair-friendly vans, Divyang-friendly buses, stair-climbing wheelchairs etc being made available at polling booths by the Election Commission.

Kanchanben Nandkishor Badshah, a 113-year-old resident of Nepean Sea Road, went to a polling station at Malabar Hill to exercise her franchise with the help of her relatives, a civic official said.

Though the Election Commission of India has provided a home voting facility for senior citizens above 85 years, 103-year-old wheelchair-bound GG Parikh preferred to cast his vote by visiting the polling station at Girton High School in Grant Road in the morning hours, a civic official said.

A neighbour and his housekeeper helped Parikh enter the polling booth in his wheelchair. The centenarian freedom fighter has been voting since India's first general elections in 1951-52, his aides said.

Many elderly voters cast their votes at various polling booths in Mumbai since morning, reflecting enthusiasm.

Hareshwar Barkale, an 81-year-old resident of Worli Koliwada, noted that the candidate in his constituency had arranged for golf carts and taxis to help senior citizens reach the polling stations, while wheelchairs and volunteers were stationed at the booths to assist them.

"We were given priority at the polling station and did not have to wait in line," Barkale said.

Similarly, 83-year-old Ramchandra Shirke from Kalachowki said he had no trouble casting his vote early in the morning.

The election process for the Assembly elections began at 7 AM and will conclude at 6 PM, with facilities ensuring that senior citizens and differently-abled voters face no inconvenience.

In line with the Election Commission's “No Voter Left Behind” initiative, the district administrations in Mumbai City and its suburbs took extensive measures to make the voting process accessible.

Despite urban voter apathy, Mumbai city and Mumbai suburban district registered voter turnouts of 40.89% and 39.34%, respectively, till 3 PM.

Altogether 420 candidates are in the fray for 36 assembly constituencies in Mumbai with more than 1 crore eligible voters.

As per the civic body, Mumbai has a total of 10,117 booths located at 2,085 locations, where voting will begin at 7 am and end at 6 pm.

