Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 2 (ANI): Maharashtra reported 4,342 new COVID-19 cases, 47,55 recoveries and 55 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the state's public health department bulletin on Thursday.

The recovery rate in the state reached 97.04 per cent.

The cumulative caseload of the state mounted to 64,73,674 while the recoveries touched 62,81,985. A total of 1,37,551 persons have succumbed to COVID-19.

As on Thursday, there are 50,607 active cases in the state.

Mumbai reported 441 new COVID19 cases, 205 discharges and three deaths in the last 24 hours.

The active cases recorded in the state are 3,418.

A total of 47 buildings have been sealed so far in Mumbai, including 15 buildings in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, India reported 47,092 new COVID-19 cases, 35,181 recoveries and 509 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry today. (ANI)

