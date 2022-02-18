Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 18 (ANI): Maharashtra reports 2,068 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, said Public Health Department, Maharashtra.

Active COVID-19 cases stand at 21,159 in the state along with 15 deaths.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: Man Kills Son-in-Law, Tries to Fake It As Electrocution; Arrested.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reports 202 new COVID-19 infections with one death.

The active cases in the city stand at 1,780. (ANI)

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi, UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Usher in New Era of Ties with India-UAE CEPA.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)