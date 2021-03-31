Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 31 (ANI): Maharashtra reported 39,544 new COVID-19 cases, 23,600 discharges, and 227 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the state's health department on Wednesday.

The total cases reached 28,12,980 including 24,00,727 recoveries and the death toll reached 54,649.

At present, there are 3,56,243 active coronavirus cases in the state.

The case fatality rate (CFR) in Maharashtra is at 1.94 per cent while the recovery rate is 85.34 per cent.

Out of 1,97,92,143 laboratory samples, 28,12,980 have been tested positive for COVID-19 until today in the state.

Currently, 17,29,816 people are in home quarantine while 17,863 are in institutional quarantine in Maharashtra.

As many as 5,394 new COVID-19 cases were found in Mumbai while 3,130 patients recovered today. The capital city reported 15 deaths today and recovery rate of 85 per cent.

The total cases in Mumbai stands at 4,14,714 including 51,411 active cases, 3,50,660 recoveries and 11,686 deaths.

Pune reported 8,605 fresh COVID19 cases, 5,749 recoveries, and 56 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total cases in the district reached 5,34,411 including 4,62,697 recoveries and 9,974 deaths. The active cases in Pune mounted to 61,909.

In Nagpur, 2885 new COVID-19 cases, 1705 recoveries, and 58 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. With this, the total cases in the district reached 2,26,038 including 39,331 active cases, 1,81,609 recoveries and 5098 deaths.

Meanwhile, India reported 53,480 new COVID-19 cases and 354 related deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the union health ministry on Wednesday morning.

With these additional cases, the total number of infections in the country has reached 1,21,49,335. With 354 new deaths, the death toll in India has soared up to 1,62,468. There are 5,52,566 active cases in the country as of now. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)