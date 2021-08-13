Mumbai, Aug 13 (PTI) The Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday opposed the discharge application filed by state minister and senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal in the Maharashtra Sadan scam case, citing that they have evidence against him and his family members.

Bhujbal had sought discharge, claiming that there is no evidence to prosecute him in this case.

However, the ACB in its reply, filed through special public prosecutor Ajar Misar, opposed his plea, stating that there was evidence that Bhujbal and his family members had received kickbacks from the construction firm K S Chamankar Enterprises.

The matter has been kept for hearing on August 21.

The case is in connection with a 2005-2006 deal that the NCP leader allegedly gave to the firm, when he was the PWD minister.

Meanwhile, Anjali Damania, a complainant in the case, moved an application before the special court, seeking to intervene in the matter, and was asked by the judge to follow proper procedure.

The court had on July 31 discharged four other accused in case.

The court had stated that there was neither any illegality nor was there any direct or circumstantial evidence to show that certain illegal means were adopted in the contract for construction of Maharashtra Sadan.

According to the ACB, contractors had "earned 80 per cent profit" in the construction of Maharashtra Sadan in Delhi, while as per the government circular such contractors were entitled to "only 20 per cent gain".

It has alleged that the books of accounts had been "fudged" to show that the profit earned was only one per cent.

The probe agency has claimed that for the construction of Maharashtra Sadan, Chamankar Enterprises, the contractor firm, had transferred money to Niche Infrastructure and other companies in which the minister's son Pankaj and nephew Sameer Bhujbal were directors.

Most of the companies floated by the Bhujbals were in the name of employees and were used for siphoning off funds.

The original cost estimate for Maharashtra Sadan was Rs 13.5 crore, but it was later increased to Rs 50 crore. The Bhujbals got Rs 13.5 crore in kickbacks from the Chamankars, who earned a profit of about Rs 190 crore from the construction of Maharashtra Sadan and other PWD works, the ACB has claimed.

