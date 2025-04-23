Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 23 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) workers staged a protest in Pune against the Pahalgam Terror Attack on Wednesday.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) workers hold posters, one reading, "Pahalgam terror attack is a failure of the government and intelligence agencies," and another stating, "Those who talk Hindu will lead the nation."

Also Read | Why Are Players and Umpires Wearing Black Armbands in SRH vs MI IPL 2025 Match? Know Reason.

They further burnt posters of terrorists released by security agencies.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, criticising the central government's lax security policies as a failure. He expressed solidarity with the victims in a post on X.

Also Read | Robert Vadra Blames Hindutva Push for Pahalgam Terror Attack in Jammu and Kashmir, Sparks Outrage Across Nation (Watch Video).

https://x.com/ShivSenaUBT_/status/1914988952899240296

"The cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam is strongly condemned! Those who let go of security in the air, how will they understand the pain of those who bear bullets on their chest? This cowardly attack is a failure of the central government's lax security policies!" he said on the X post.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena UBT leader Aditya Thackeray also condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, describing it as a cowardly act against Jammu and Kashmir, a state seeking peace. He called for a strong response to eliminate the terrorists, offered condolences to the victims, and prayed for the injured.

Thackeray also demanded answers regarding the security lapses that allowed the attack to occur, emphasising the need for justice through decisive action.

https://x.com/AUThackeray/status/1914716120495612161

"The Pahalgam terror attack is another dastardly attack on a State that is wanting to heal, and on innocents who were shot dead by terrorists... Terrorists who deserve to be chased and destroyed wherever they are/ come from. While we pray for peace, offer condolences to those who lost their lives, hope for the quick recovery of the injured and hope that there will be a strong response against terrorists, questions must be asked about the security lapses and how this happened. Real answers will be justice and more so, a strong answer to the attackers, to bring them to justice," he said on X post. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)