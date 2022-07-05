The annual celebration of Prophet Ibrahim's absolute dedication to Allah is marked as Eid al-Adha on the tenth day in the final month of the Islamic Lunar Calendar, Dhu-al-Hijjah. The Muslim population characterises the occasion by names like Bakra Eid, Bakrid, Eid Qurban or Qurban Bayarami. The sacred 'Feast of Sacrifice' also marks the completion of the annual Hajj pilgrimage at the time of Qurbani or sacrifice. According to the Hijr Calendar, Eid al-Adha 2022 celebration will begin on the evening of Saturday, July 09 and will end on Sunday, July 10. The celebration of Eid-ul-Adha commemorates Prophet Ibrahim's devotion to Allah SWT and his readiness to sacrifice his son, Ismail, as an act of obedience. However, God provided Ibrahim with a lamb he was supposed to kill in his son's place. For the same reason, people slaughter animals traditionally as a part of Qurbani to the almighty. Eid al-Adha 2022 Traditional Food Recipes: From Boti Kebab to Kadai Mutton, Here Are 5 Special Dishes You Must Prepare on Bakrid.

Furthermore, the meat is to be divided into three equal parts. One portion is donated to those in need, the second to relatives and friends, and the family should consume the third. The Eid al-Adha prayer is performed any time after the sun ultimately rises to just before the entering of Zuhr time, on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah month. Families cook typical dishes like shortbread cookies, wear traditional clothes and greet each other Eid Mubarak! To make your Bakrid 2022 celebration extraordinary, we have curated good wishes, unique quotes, HD pictures for your status and messages. When Is Eid al-Adha 2022? Get To Know Bakra Eid or Bakrid Traditions, Origin and Significance of Celebrating the Islamic Festival.

Happy Eid al-Adha 2022 Messages For Loved Ones

Eid al-Adha 2022 SMS (File Image)

Telegram Pic Reads: May Allah Bless You With Good Health and Peace on This Auspicious Eid al-Adha. Happy Bakrid To You and Your Family Members.

SMS For Eid al-Adha

Eid al-Adha 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Status Reads: On This Holy Day, May We Refrain From Sins and Be Able to Gain the Almighty’s Mercy! Eid al-Adha Mubarak to You!

Happy Bakrid 2022 Greetings

Eid al-Adha 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Facebook Post Reads: Feel the Magic of Eid Around You and Know That the Grace of God Is Always With You. You’ll Always Be Surrounded by Love and Care. Happy Eid al-Adha!

Feast Of Sacrifice Quotes

Eid al-Adha 2022 Messages (File Image)

HD Image Reads: May You Find a Million Reasons to Make Your Life More Beautiful on This Day. May the Joy of Eid Be Multiplied a Thousand Times and Stay With You Forever. Have a Blessed Eid al-Adha celebration.

Eid al-Adha 2022 HD Wallpapers

Eid al-Adha 2022 Wallpapers (File Image)

Wallpaper Reads: Feel the Magic of Eid Around You and Know That the Grace of God Is Always With You. You’ll Always Be Surrounded by Love and Care. Happy Bakrid

The dates of the Islamic occasion may differ in the English Calendar, which ultimately depends upon the sighting of the moon. After confirming the sighting of the crescent Dhul Hijjah moon on June 30, 2022, Saudi Arabia has announced the celebration of Eid al-Adha 2022 in the Kingdom on Saturday, July 09, 2022, which is also when UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan and other Arab states will be observing it.

