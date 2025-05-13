A photograph of students outside an exam hall in Mumbai in February 2025 (File Photo/ANI)

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 13 (ANI): The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) announced the results for the 2025 Maharashtra Class 10th exams on Tuesday.

The overall pass percentage for the state was recorded at 94.10 per cent, showing a drop of 1.71 per cent compared to last year.

Sharad Gosavi, Chairman of MSBSHSE, Pune, announced the results at the board headquarters.

According to the board's release, the division-wise results reveal different pass percentages across the state. Konkan has the highest pass percentage at 98.82 per cent, followed by Latur at 94.18 per cent, and Pune at 93.72 per cent.

Other divisions include Mumbai with 93.13 per cent, Kolhapur at 93.16 per cent, Amravati at 91.76 per cent Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar at 91.53 per cent, and Nagpur with 90.78 per cent.

In terms of gender-wise performance, girls have outperformed boys. The pass percentage for girls is 96.14 per cent, while boys have recorded a pass percentage of 92.31 per cent.

There are also some special highlights in this year's results. A total of 211 students across the state scored 100 pre cent marks.

Latur leads with the highest number of perfect scores at 113, followed by Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar with 40, Pune with 13, and Kolhapur with 12.

Other regions, including Amravati, Mumbai, Konkan, and Nagpur, also reported students who achieved 100% marks.

Additionally, 285 students passed with a minimum of 35 per cent marks. Mumbai recorded the highest number of such students at 67, followed by Nagpur with 63, and Pune with 59.

Other regions like Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Amravati, Kolhapur, Latur, Nashik, and Konkan had a varied number of students passing with the minimum marks.

This year's results highlight the academic performance of students across different regions in Maharashtra, with Konkan topping the state in pass percentage, while Nagpur had the lowest.

Students can view their results at www.maharesult.nic.in, www.sscresult.mkcl.org, and www.maharashtraeducation.com. (ANI)

