Thane (Maharashtra) [India], October 21 (ANI): An unidentified body was found in a brook near Reliance tower, Narayan Nagar, Diva east, informed Regional Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

Later, the body was handed over to Daighar police officials.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

