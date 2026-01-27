Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], January 27 (ANI): Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar criticised the central government over changes to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA), alleging that the scheme meant for poor labourers was being undermined. He further questioned the government's move to replace Mahatma Gandhi's name with VB-G RAM G.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Wadettiwar said the employment guarantee scheme was introduced during the tenure of the Congress government for the benefit of rural workers. "When the Modi government came to power, they ridiculed MNREGA, but people continued to depend on it. Later, they realised its importance and removed Mahatma Gandhi's name, replacing it with G-RAM G," he said.

Questioning the move, Wadettiwar said, "Unhe Mahatma Gandhi ka naam hata ke kya milega?" (What will they gain by removing Mahatma Gandhi's name?) "The Father of the Nation played a crucial role in India's freedom struggle. Today, his name is being used by this government while employment opportunities are being reduced. That is why public anger is increasing," he added.

Referring to ongoing MNREGA Bachao protests, the Congress leader said earlier agitations had ended with assurances from the government that were not fulfilled. "Earlier, the government compromised midway and made promises, but those promises were never honoured. This time, I don't think people will back down. The government will have to answer for misleading the public," he said.

Wadettiwar also accused the government of neglecting farmers. "The government has no concern for farmers. That reflects its attitude," he said.

Commenting on the declining value of the rupee ahead of the Union Budget, Wadettiwar said, "The rupee has become very weak. The government seems weaker than that. The rupee falls when foreign investment is low. The public understands the condition of the country and the government."

Meanwhile, last week, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan countered the Opposition's criticism of the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G Ram G) Act, accusing Congress leaders of spreading misinformation and creating unnecessary confusion around the legislation, stating that it is not "Gandhi's truth".

"This is not Gandhi's truth; this is a mockery of the truth. I've heard of movements and campaigns, but 'Sangram', what kind of terminology is this?" he added, referring to the Congress's nationwide "Bachao MNREGA" campaign.

Chouhan further stressed that Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, women, persons with disabilities, and the poor remain at the core of the government's employment commitment. (ANI)

