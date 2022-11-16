Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 15 (ANI): The Samajwadi Party has included Shivpal Singh Yadav's name in the list of star campaigners for the bypoll to the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat where Dimple Yadav, wife of former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav is the party candidate.

Shivpal Singh Yadav will also soon go out in the campaign for the "bahurani".

Political circles feel that the inclusion of Shivpal Singh Yadav's name in the list of star campaigners of SP is good from the viewpoint of Yadav family which has witnessed differences of views between its members.

Samajwadi Party has included 40 names in the list of its star campaigners and they include Akhilesh Yadav, Jaya Bachchan and Azam Khan.

Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away on October 10. His son Akhilesh Akhilesh and brother Shivpal were constantly seen together at family functions.

Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat is a prestigious seat for the Yadav family and is a Samajwadi Party bastion.

There was speculation that Shivpal Singh Yadav may contest and the party declared Dimple Yadav as its candidate.

According to family sources, Shivpal Singh Yadav also supported Dimple Yadav's candidature after which the Samajwadi Party went a step further and included his name in its list of star campaigners.

This is the first time after the split in the Yadav family that Shivpal Singh Yadav not only supported Dimple Yadav's candidature but will also come come out to campaign for her.

Shivpal Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav had drawn apart before the 2017 assembly elections. Shivpal formed Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party in 2018 after losing the apparent battle to take control of the party. The party did not get much electoral success.

Voting for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha by-election is to be held on December 5 and the result will be declared on December 8. (ANI)

