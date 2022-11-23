Etawah (UP), Nov 23 (PTI) Referring to SP's pocket borough Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh BJP president Bhupendra Singh Choudhary on Wednesday said that now no area is the stronghold of any party and in the days to come, SP's "casteism and nepotism" will make it hard for it to win even the election of "village head."

Mainpuri is up for bypolls since the seat was vacated with the demise of Mulayam Singh Yadav, the SP patriarch, and the MP from Mainpuri.

Chaudhary also took a jibe at Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav for participating in the Mainpuri Lok Sabha by-election at the booth-level workers' conference in Jaswantnagar, Etawah.

"The people of SP used to say that our national president does not go to campaign in the by-elections, but today he is campaigning from house to house and is also giving honour to his uncle (Shivpal Singh Yadav)," he said.

"Due to SP's policy of hooliganism, criminalisation, corruption, casteism and nepotism, one day the 'Saifai family' will even find it hard to win a village head election," he said referring to the Yadav clan.

He said that if SP thinks that it has a stronghold in Mainpuri, then it is only an illusion. "Now no one has any stronghold."

"BJP is getting public support from everywhere. The history of this area will change on the day of counting of votes in the by-election of Mainpuri seat," he added.

Voting in the constituency will be held on December 5.

Unlike the previous bypolls, this time Akhilesh Yadav himself has taken charge of the election campaign. Apart from this, his uncle, Shivpal Singh Yadav, is also addressing public meetings.

Chaudhary said that BJP is focused on its workers and they work round the year by staying among the public. "So no election is big for BJP. Every worker of BJP contests elections."

