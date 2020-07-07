By Amit Kumar

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar and Former State President Gopal Narayan Singh on Tuesday suggested Hindustani Awam Morcha(HAM) chief Jitan Ram Majhi to return to NDA without condition to save his prestige.

Also Read | 'India's Economic Mismanagement Will Destroy of Millions of Families': Rahul Gandhi Continues Tirade at Modi Govt.

"It would be appropriate for Majhi to move away from the grand alliance and join the NDA unconditionally then his reputation will be saved. Otherwise, he will continue to run from here and there. I would suggest that again he should join the NDA and take 1-2 seats here," BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar Gopal Narayan Singh said while speaking to ANI.

He continued saying that there is no such thing as a grand alliance (Mahagathbandhan) in Bihar.

Also Read | Maharashtra to Have First-Ever Women Battalion of 1400 Female Personnel in Katol: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 7, 2020.

"What is happening in the grand alliance is a personal matter of Majhi Ji. He is known for his caste politics. Once he has been in the NDA and forcibly his party contested 20 seats and won one seat. What is his demand from Congress, I do not know but there is only Bharatiya Janata Party and its ally NDA in Bihar," he added.

HAM president and ally of Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) Jitan Ram Majhi said in Patna today, "Congress has stated they will sort out things (in the alliance) till July 10. It depends on their decision if they are able to meditate and our demands are met then it is all right, otherwise, we will announce our decision on 11th."

Bihar Assembly polls are most likely to be held in November. The state Legislative Assembly has 243 seats and NDA ally Janata Dal (United) and Lok Janshakti Party and Mahagathbandhan Allies RJD, Congress, RLSP, HAM and VIP party already started preparations for upcoming November elections in the State. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)