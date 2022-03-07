Jammu, Mar 7 (PTI) Police on Monday rescued 163 cows and other cattle and foiled a major smuggling bid in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, officials said.

Acting on the specific inputs on illegal transportation of animals from Jammu to Kashmir, police teams intercepted seven trucks at different places on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in the district, they said.

Also Read | Exit Poll Results 2022 Live Updates: Check Latest Predictions For Assembly Elections in UP, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur And Goa.

During a search of these vehicles, 163 animals were rescued and the trucks seized, the officials said.

The animals were being transported to the valley with utmost cruelty and without any arrangement of food or water, they said.

Also Read | International Women’s Day 2022: PM Narendra Modi to Address Seminar at Women Saint’s Camp at Dhordo in Kutch.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)