Thane, Oct 16 (PTI) A fire which the civic authorities termed as major broke out at Khan Compound godowns in Thane city's Shil Phata area on Sunday evening.

There are no reports of injuries as of now in the major blaze that started at 7pm, regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant said.

Firefighting operations are underway, Sawant added.

