Bhubaneswar, Jun 24 (PTI) In a major reshuffle of IPS officers, the Odisha government on Thursday appointed Y K Jethwa as the new director, vigilance.

The 1994-batch IPS officer was earlier posted as the additional director general of police, law and order. He also held the additional charge of the crime branch.

The post of vigilance director fell vacant following the demise of Debasis Panighari due to COVID-19 on June 19.

R K Sharma, a 1995-batch officer, has been posted as the new ADGP, Law and Order.

Transport commissioner Sanjeev Panda replaced Jethwa as the ADGP of crime branch.

Panda, a 1994-batch officer, has also been given the additional charge of Odisha State Police Housing Welfare Corporation, a post earlier held by 1990-batch IPS officer Sudhanshu Sarangi.

Sarangi has been made the officer on special duty (OSD), home department.

Arun Bothra, who was serving as the chairman and managing director, Odisha State Road Transport Corporation, and CEO, Capital Region Urban Transport, replaced Panda.

Lalit Das has been appointed as director, intelligence. The 1992-batch IPS officer was so far serving as the ADGP, headquarters.

Asheet Kumar Panigrahi, a 1997-batch IPS officer, has been posted as inspector general (IG), vigilance. He was earlier serving as IG, Home Guards and Fire Services.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)