Kochi, Jul 21 (PTI) Majority of the prisoners in Kerala prisons have received the first dose of vaccine and special initiatives have been taken to immunise the inmates of all age groups, the state government has told the High Court here.

The submission by the Kerala government was made before a bench of Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Anu Sivaraman during hearing of a PIL initiated by it with regard to vaccination status of prisoners in the prisons in the state.

The government told the bench that there are only around 4,808 prisoners in prisons in Kerala and a majority of them have been given the first dose of vaccination.

It also told the court that special initiatives have been taken to vaccinate the prisoners in different age groups.

The court, thereafter, directed the state government to file a statement or an affidavit, along with supporting documents, with regard to the submissions made by it.PTI HMP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)