Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 12 (ANI): As the excitement gets high for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Mandir on January 22, Online Travel company, Make My Trip has said that their platform has recorded a 97 per cent growth in searches for spiritual destinations, with Ayodhya being searched across the globe.

"We have recorded a 97 per cent growth in searches for spiritual destinations on our platform, in the last two years. On-platform searches for Ayodhya from India increased by 1,806 per cent since the inauguration announcement. Peak search for Ayodhya was recorded on December 30, the day of the airport inauguration," a spokesperson from Make My Trip said.

Also Read | NASA Postpones Artemis III Mission Till at Least 2026.

"Ayodhya is being searched from across the globe, with the maximum search contribution coming from the USA: 22.5 per cent, Gulf: 22.2, Canada: 9.3, Nepal: 6.6 and Australia: 6.1," the statement added.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Ram Lala Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya, the whole temple town is being decorated with a Tretayug theme.

Also Read | Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: Lord Ram Chose His Devotee PM Narendra Modi To Build Temple in Ayodhya, Says BJP Veteran LK Advani.

The Surya pillars installed on the side of the religious path represent the symbol of Lord Rama being a Suryavanshi. The walls being built on the roadsides of Dharma Path on which incidents from the Ramayana period are being depicted, is being decorated with terracotta fine clay mural artefacts which will remind Ram devotees of Tretayug.

Treta Yug in Hinduism is the second best of the four yugas. As per the Hindu Mythology, there were three Avatars of Vishnu that were seen the fifth, sixth and seventh incarnations as Vamana, Parashurama and Rama, respectively and as per the Hindu belief, the events of the Ramayana took place in Treta Yug.

The Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, built at a cost of Rs 1462.97 crore, also echos the splendour of Ayodhya's Treta Yuga heritage.

The architecture and design of the airport are quite unique. It is entirely inspired by the life of Lord Rama and developed based on the 'Nagara Style'. It has 7 peaks (Shikhar), of which one main peak is in the middle and there are 3 peaks in front and 3 at the back, as per an official press release.

Apart from this, the Uttar Pradesh Government has also revived the pristine glory of Dashrath Mahal. The Mahal will remind people of Lord Shri Ram's footsteps when he was a toddler and his childlike activities when he is enshrined in his divine and majestic temple on January 22. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)