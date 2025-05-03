Patna (Bihar) [India], May 3 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha on Saturday described the caste census as a crucial first step towards ensuring social justice, while advocating for expanding the scope of reservation and greater political representation for backward classes.

Speaking to reporters, Jha said, "Caste census was being demanded for a long time... As the Leader of Opposition said, this is just the first step. After that, there are many other things, like the scope of reservation should increase, there should be provision of reservation in the private sector, there should be adequate representation of these classes by redistributing the seats in Parliament and State Assembly."

Meanwhile, Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, welcoming the Centre's recent decision to include caste-based data in the national census.

Yadav called the move "a transformative moment in our nation's journey towards equality". He also urged the government to ensure the data leads to meaningful policy reforms. Sharing the letter on X, Yadav wrote, "My letter to PM Narendra Modi.

The decision to conduct the caste census can be a transformative moment in our nation's journey towards equality. The millions who have struggled for this census await not just data but dignity, not just enumeration but empowerment."

In the letter, Yadav expressed "cautious optimism" over the Centre's move, stating that for years the NDA government had resisted demands for a caste census, dismissing them as divisive and unnecessary. He also alleged that the Centre repeatedly obstructed Bihar when it undertook a caste survey, including resistance from officials and BJP leaders.

"Your belated decision represents an acknowledgement of the groundswell of demands from the citizens who have long been relegated to the margins of our society." Yadav wrote.

Referring to the Bihar caste survey, which revealed that OBCs and EBCs constitute around 63 per cent of the state's population, Yadav said similar data at the national level could shatter many myths perpetuated to maintain the status quo.

He stressed that the caste census must not be an end in itself, but "merely the first step of the long journey towards social justice".

"The census data must lead to a comprehensive review of social protection and reservation policies. The arbitrary cap on reservations will also have to be reconsidered," the letter said. (ANI)

