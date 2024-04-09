Gadag (Karnataka) [India], April 9 (ANI): Making everyone poor to ensure equality has been the philosophy of Rahul Gandhi, opined former chief minister and Gadag-Haveri Lok Sabha constituency BJP candidate Basavaraj Bommai.

Talking to reporters in Laxmeshwar, he said there has been tremendous response everywhere and all sections of the society were supporting him. The support was swelling for him daily and he was confident of winning the election by a big margin.

Also Read | Eid 2024 Wishes: Shawwal Crescent Sighted in Kerala, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, CM Pinarayi Vijayan Extend Eid-Ul-Fitr Greetings.

Commenting on guarantees, Bommai said, "While the BJP's guarantees were permanent as it has given them jobs. Rahul Gandhi spoke of equality by conducting a nationwide economic survey. There are two types of equality, one of making the poor richer and making them equal, and another of making everyone poor to ensure equality. Rahul had the philosophy of making everyone poor. So, he had been giving an illogical statement out of frustration."

Hitting out at the Nari Nyay guarantee of the Congress, Bommai said this scheme had not been announced yet and it would be seen after it was implemented. People want a secure life and that would be available only after Narendra Modi becomes the Prime Minister again.

Also Read | Eid 2024 Moon Not Sighted in India: Muslims To Celebrate Eid Ul Fitr in Country on April 11.

Karnataka will have elections in two phases on April 26 and May 7 for 28 constituencies.

Karnataka has 28 Lok Sabha constituencies, including five seats reserved for SC candidates and two for ST candidates.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 25 seats with a vote share of 51.7 per cent, while the Congress won 1 seat with a 32.1 per cent vote share, and JD(S) and Independent won one seat each in Karnataka.

The general election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19, with counting to be held on June 4. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)