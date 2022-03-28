Panaji (Goa) [India], March 28 (ANI): Hours after taking the oath as the Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant took charge of his office here on Monday and revealed that making Goa self-reliant, generating employment and developing tourism infrastructure are his top priorities.

Speaking to ANI after taking charge of this office, Sawant said resuming the mining industry is also on the list of his priorities as the Chief Minister of Goa.

"I have taken charge of the office and instead of saying my priority, I would like to address it as Goa's priority. 'Swayampurna Goa 2.0' mission, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' mission will be started, and we will try and make Goa 'Swayampurna' in true sense."

"The second priority would be generating employment in the government, private or be it IT sector. Developing tourism infrastructure further will be the third priority and resuming the mining industry will be our priority," he added.

The Chief Minister assured Goa that all the promises that the BJP made in its manifesto will be fulfilled in the next five years. "Be it 3 free cylinders or any other scheme, we will follow our manifesto in letter and spirit as it was not only a manifesto but a 'Vachan nama' of BJP."

Sawant took oath as the Goa Chief Minister for the second consecutive term at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium today.

In the recently-concluded Goa Assembly elections, BJP emerged as the single largest party, winning 20 seats in the 40-member state Assembly and reducing Congress to 11 seats. It fell one seat short of the majority figure in Goa but formed the state with the help of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and Independents. (ANI)

